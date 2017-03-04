Freeze Warning issued through 9 a.m. Sunday
by Submitted via Email | March 4, 2017 6:39 pm
Last Updated: March 5, 2017 at 8:40 am
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Freeze Warning effective through 9 a.m. Sunday for Clarendon County.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.