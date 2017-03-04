ManningLive

Freeze Warning issued through 9 a.m. Sunday

by | March 4, 2017 6:39 pm

Last Updated: March 5, 2017 at 8:40 am

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Freeze Warning effective through 9 a.m. Sunday for Clarendon County.

