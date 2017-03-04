Flood Longerm Care Committee making headway, still needs help

Last Updated: March 4, 2017 at 2:25 pm

More than $200,000 has been donated to the Clarendon County Longterm Care Recovery Committee to help those affected by the 2015 flood for home repair and replacement assistance.

County Grants Coordinator Vicki Williams, one of the members of the committee, said that 184 Clarendon residents have applied for Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds as of January.

“The state, of course, has given priority to vulnerable adults and those who are low income,” said Williams. “The state got $96.3 million in Housing and Urban Development funds to start help with repair and replacement of homes due to the flood. But 90 percent of those who apply are non-eligible”

Williams said that $65 million of that money went to what the state deemed the “seven most impacted counties.”

“All of those seven counties surround Clarendon; we were unfortunately not one of those counties this money was mandated to,” she said.

Williams represents county administration on the committee, and said nearly a year-and-a-half later residents are still asking for relief.

“We get phone calls from people asking, ‘When are we going to get relief,’ or ‘When are we going to get help,'” said Williams.

Williams noted that the state Longterm Care Recovery Office is managing funds to help homeowners.

“You may have seen intake centers popping up around the county,” she said. “This is from CDBG disaster recovery money.”

According to the LCRO, more than 80 Clarendon residents qualified for assistance under the office’s guidelines.

“But there are a lot of stipulations to these applications,” Williams said. “A great many of our people, especially in Clarendon County, cannot meet these requires. They don’t have a clear deed or title or don’t have the paperwork they can put their hands on.”

Williams said that Clarendon County is in the Top 10 as far as residents responding to the LCRO intake centers and filing applications.

“The state did not expect that from us, such a good response from Clarendon County,” she said.

Williams said the county committee has worked with several faith-based volunteer groups from around the country, including World Renew.

“They come from all over the United States,” said Williams. “World Renew has been with us for the last month, working with the Longterm Care Recovery Committee. They have now given priority to Clarendon County.’

Williams said that, currently, two homes are being worked on.

“A lot of these homes, the repairs needing to be made to the structural damage weren’t all needed because of the hurricane or the flood,” said Williams. “These homes had significant repairs needed to be done prior to the disaster, but the disasters made them much worse. You can’t go in with $4,000 or $5,000 and make them livable.”

She said the two homes currently being worked on have materials that cost in excess of $10,000.

“We’re projecting another eight homes to be done in March,” she said. “Based on the scope of work and relief and the workers coming from World Renew, those homes will cost somewhere between $50,000 and $60,000 altogether.”

As for destruction from Hurricane Matthew, Williams said the state has been provided $7 million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“There is $65,000 in additional HUD money for victims of the hurricane,” said Williams. “How this will pan out as to who gets what, that’s still in the works. I think the one good thing we know of is that people are starting to get help and there are those out there starting to realize that there are people out there going to help them.”

Still, Williams said it will take time.

“Unfortunately, there are a large group of people out there that won’t be able to get help,” she said. “This is a process that could take years before everyone who needs relief gets relief. But we have made some progress. We’re happy that they’re prioritizing Clarendon County now.”

Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart said he’s seen the work done by the committee and also the needs of residents.

“It seems that the most vulnerable were hit the hardest,” he said. “We’re glad as a council that the committee has been able to provide some aid.

Williams said that one thing she wants Clarendon residents to understand is that help is still needed in the form of donations.

“I think what people have to understand is that people were flooding to give help after the disaster,” she said. “Now, a year-and-a-half later, they don’t realize that the damage from the flood is still there. We have people still living in these horrible conditions.”

Williams has also been able to use her role as county grants administrator to help needy residents.

“I’ve been able to write several state housing grants for people who needed new roofs,” she sad. “Whatever we can use, that’s what we’re going to do. We still need donations. We still need help.”