Family reunion also celebrates great-grandparents

The family of Robert Ellison and Hattie Evans gathered Saturday for a family reunion, specifically the 73rd consecutive annual reunion and on what would’ve been the couple’s 126th wedding anniversary.

Pictured are the couple’s remaining grandchildren, Theresa Jones Thigpen, Margaret Jones Harris, Edna Evans Watford, Parnell Evans, Calvin Jones, DeLeon Evans, John Evans and Michael Evans. Great-grandchild Dee Evans said that theses grandchildren, all first cousins, share such a sibling-like affinity that all subsequent generations call them aunt and uncle. He said the family started gathering in 1944, the year after Hattie’s death. It was originally started as a birthday party for R.E., and this year the date fell on the couple’s wedding anniversary. Evans said that Patty McElveen, wife of Manning Fire Chief Mitch McElveen, is also a great-grandchild of this couple.

