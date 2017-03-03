Today in History: Friday, March 3

473 – Gundobad (nephew of Ricimer) nominates Glycerius as emperor of the Western Roman Empire.

724 – Empress Genshō abdicates the throne in favor of her nephew Shōmu who becomes emperor of Japan.

1284 – The Statute of Rhuddlan incorporates the Principality of Wales into England.

1575 – Indian Mughal Emperor Akbar defeats Bengali army at the Battle of Tukaroi.

1585 – The Olympic Theatre, designed by Andrea Palladio, is inaugurated in Vicenza.

1776 – American Revolutionary War: The first amphibious landing of the United States Marine Corps begins the Battle of Nassau.

1779 – American Revolutionary War: The Continental Army is routed at the Battle of Brier Creek near Savannah, Georgia.

1799 – The Russo-Ottoman siege of Corfu ends with the surrender of the French garrison.

1820 – The U.S. Congress passes the Missouri Compromise.

1845 – Florida is admitted as the 27th U.S. state.

1857 – Second Opium War: France and the United Kingdom declare war on China.

1859 – The two-day Great Slave Auction, the largest such auction in United States history, concludes.

1861 – Alexander II of Russia signs the Emancipation Manifesto, freeing serfs.

1865 – Opening of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, the founding member of the HSBC Group.

1873 – Censorship in the United States: The U.S. Congress enacts the Comstock Law, making it illegal to send any “obscene, lewd, or lascivious” books through the mail.

1875 – Georges Bizet’s opera Carmen receives its première at the Opéra-Comique in Paris.

1875 – The first ever organized indoor game of ice hockey is played in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as recorded in the Montreal Gazette.

1878 – The Russo-Turkish War ends with Bulgaria regaining its independence from the Ottoman Empire according to the Treaty of San Stefano; a few months afterwards the Congress of Berlin stripped its status to a vassal principality of the Ottoman Empire.

1885 – The American Telephone & Telegraph Company is incorporated in New York.

1904 – Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany becomes the first person to make a sound recording of a political document, using Thomas Edison’s phonograph cylinder.

1910 – Rockefeller Foundation: John D. Rockefeller Jr. announces his retirement from managing his businesses so that he can devote all his time to philanthropy.

1913 – Thousands of women march in a suffrage parade in Washington, D.C.

1918 – Germany, Austria and Russia sign the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk ending Russia’s involvement in World War I, and leading to the independence of Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

1923 – TIME magazine is published for the first time.

1924 – The fourteenth-century Islamic caliphate is abolished when Caliph Abdülmecid II of the Ottoman Empire is deposed. The last remnant of the old regime gives way to the reformed Turkey of Kemal Atatürk.

1924 – The Free State of Fiume is annexed by the Kingdom of Italy.

1931 – The United States adopts The Star-Spangled Banner as its national anthem.

1938 – Oil is discovered in Saudi Arabia.

1939 – In Bombay, Mohandas Gandhi begins a hunger strike in protest at the autocratic rule in British India.

1940 – Five people are killed in an arson attack on the offices of the communist newspaper Flamman in Luleå, Sweden.

1942 – World War II: Ten Japanese warplanes raid Broome, Western Australia, killing more than 100 people.

1943 – World War II: In London, 173 people are killed in a crush while trying to enter an air-raid shelter at Bethnal Green tube station.

1944 – The Order of Nakhimov and Order of Ushakov are instituted in USSR as the highest naval awards.

1945 – World War II: American and Filipino troops recapture Manila.

1945 – World War II: The RAF accidentally bombs the Bezuidenhout area of The Hague, Netherlands, killing 511 people.

1951 – Jackie Brenston, with Ike Turner and his band, records “Rocket 88”, often cited as “the first rock and roll record”, at Sam Phillips’s recording studios in Memphis, Tennessee.

1953 – A De Havilland Comet (Canadian Pacific Air Lines) crashes in Karachi, Pakistan, killing 11.

1958 – Nuri al-Said becomes Prime Minister of Iraq for the eighth time.

1969 – Apollo program: NASA launches Apollo 9 to test the lunar module.

1972 – Mohawk Airlines Flight 405 crashes as a result of a control malfunction and insufficient training in emergency procedures.

1974 – Turkish Airlines Flight 981 crashes at Ermenonville near Paris, France killing all 346 aboard.

1980 – The USS Nautilus is decommissioned and stricken from the Naval Vessel Register.

1985 – Arthur Scargill declares that the National Union of Mineworkers’ national executive voted to end the longest-running industrial dispute in Great Britain without any peace deal over pit closures.

1985 – A magnitude 8.3 earthquake strikes the Valparaíso Region of Chile, killing 177 and leaving nearly a million people homeless.

1986 – The Australia Act 1986 commences, causing Australia to become fully independent from the United Kingdom.

1991 – An amateur video captures the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers.

1997 – The tallest free-standing structure in the Southern Hemisphere, Sky Tower in downtown Auckland, New Zealand, opens after two-and-a-half years of construction.

2005 – James Roszko murders four Royal Canadian Mounted Police constables during a drug bust at his property in Rochfort Bridge, Alberta, then commits suicide. This is the deadliest peace-time incident for the RCMP since 1885 and the North-West Rebellion.

2005 – Steve Fossett becomes the first person to fly an airplane non-stop around the world solo without refueling.

2005 – Margaret Wilson is elected as Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, beginning a period lasting until August 23, 2006 where all the highest political offices (including Elizabeth II as Head of State), were occupied by women, making New Zealand the first country for this to occur.

2013 – A bomb blast in Karachi, Pakistan, kills at least 45 people and injured 180 others in a predominately Shia Muslim area.