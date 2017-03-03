Scott announcing congressional internship applications

March 3, 2017

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) has announced he is accepting congressional internship applications for available positions in his North Charleston, Columbia and Greenville offices for summer 2017.

The internship program offers undergraduate and graduate students practical experience in constituent services and government policy. The internship provides students with the ability to work with and learn from public service professionals.

All internships are unpaid, but students will learn valuable work experience and skills throughout their internship that will help them gain a better understanding of how their government functions.

In the South Carolina offices, interns will take an active role in the community, working on state-based projects of importance, while also answering phones, completing research and other projects, and being an integral part of day-to-day office operations. State office interns have the ability to assist with issues that are personally affecting our citizens.

Internship hours are flexible to accommodate students’ course schedules, but can generally run 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Interested South Carolina students should contact the internship coordinator at internships@scott.senate.gov.