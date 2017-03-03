Freeze Warning issued for Saturday morning
by Submitted via Email | March 3, 2017 10:47 am
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Freeze Warning from 12 to 9 a.m. Saturday morning. A cold and dry airmass will combine with calm winds and mostly clear skies tonight. This will bring ideal radiational cooling conditions to the area. Minimum temperatures tonight will fall to freezing and slightly below across much of the area late tonight into Saturday morning. Temperatures were will be at or slightly below freezing. Freezing temperatures may kill sensitive plants left outside.
