Forestry Commission issues statewide Red Flag Fire Alert

The state Forestry Commission is asking South Carolina residents to refrain from burning over the weekend due to what authorities are calling an “elevated risk of wildfire throughout the state.”

The organization issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert at noon Friday, with the order effective until called off.

The National Weather Service reported Thursday that forecasts for the weekend will include wind gusts in excess of 30 mph, along with low humidity.

The alert does not outlaw any outdoor burning, but residents are still encouraged to wait to burn until the alert is lifted.