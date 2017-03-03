Filing opens for special election to replace Mulvaney

Last Updated: March 3, 2017 at 9:24 pm

Candidates can officially file for the race to replace former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, who resigned last month to be President Donald Trump’s budget director.

Filing for the special election opens Friday and continues until noon March 13.

Seven Republicans have already announced their candidacy for the 5th District seat. The district spans 11 counties and includes the Republican-leaning suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina. A Democrat is expected to announce his bid next week.

Mulvaney first won the seat in 2010 by defeating then-longtime Democratic Congressman John Spratt.

Primaries will be May 2 and, if needed, the runoff will be May 16. The election is set for June 20.

The U.S. Senate voted 51-49 on Feb. 16 to confirm Mulvaney to run the White House budget office.