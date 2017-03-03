Father surprises daughter after return from deployment

Laurence Manning Academy student Chloe Derus sat in the school gymnasium early Friday afternoon believing she and her classmates were in trouble.

Led into the school gymnasium by their teachers and told to wait quietly for the principal to speak to them, the students had no idea of the surprise that awaited Chloe.

At the school’s front office Navy Lt. Allen Derus waited patiently to surprise his daughter. He had been deployed for a year to Saudi Arabia, and had returned just hours before at midnight. The father of six children ranging in ages from 7 to 18, Derus was met by some of his children at the airport. All held “Welcome Home” signs.

But 11-year-old Chloe was unaware until Derus surprised her Friday afternoon at her school. Derus expected his daughter to scream.

“I surprised Chloe for the first time in 2009 when she was 4,” said Derus. “She didn’t recognize who I was until I took my hat off because she was little. In all her years, I hadn’t had the opportunity to surprise her at school, so I really wanted to do this. All my kids call me ‘Pappa’ because my ex liked to call her dad ‘Pappa.’ Even my oldest calls me that. I thought when they got older it would change, but they still call me ‘Pappa.'”

As Derus talked about his children and surprising Chloe, the young girl waited anxiously in the gymnasium for whatever stern lecture awaited her and her fellow students.

As Derus walked in, Chloe ran toward her father and did exactly what he thought she would. She screamed.

The 11-year-old girl almost pushed her father over as she ran screaming and jumped into his arms. She said tears and emotions overwhelmed her as she clutched on to her father.

“I thought everybody was in trouble because the teachers told us to come to the gym,” she said. “When I saw my dad, I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh!’”

After Chloe and her dad finished greeting each other, Derus stood in front of Chloe’s classmates still seated in the bleachers and explained the situation to them.

He took the opportunity to talk to them about his tour in Saudi Arabia as well as a little bit about the Saudi dialect and his experiences with their traditions. Derus also seized a chance to talk to the students about life in the military and ended with some Bible scriptures.