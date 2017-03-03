Farmers group to hold food drive March 11
by Submitted by Reader | March 3, 2017 11:55 am
The Hobby Farmers of America will hold a food drive for United Ministries of Clarendon County from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11 at Tractor Supply in Manning. The group is asking for non-perishables, dry goods and canned meats. For more information, or to have donations picked up, call Steve Lynch at (803) 460-9931.
