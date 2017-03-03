Charles Lindbergh Bradham

SUMTER – Charles Lindbergh Bradham, 88, widower of Emily Virginia Lewis Bradham and Joyce Mabry Bradham, died Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Lake Marion Nursing Facility in Summerton.

Born June 12, 1928, in Greeleyville, he was a son of the late Raleigh Myers Bradham and Mary Levette Kassell Bradham.

Survivors include three sons, Daniel Steve Bradham (Deborah) of Sumter, Lee Mabry of Tennessee and Keith Mabry of Florida; three daughters, Mary Ann Rainey of Summerton, Emily Virginia “Jennie” Ridgeway (Vonnie) of Manning and Billy Joe Wilson (T.J.) of Timberlake, North Carolina; a sister, Ruth Cliff of Wilmington, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wives and parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Greeleyville with the Rev. David Richardson officiating.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org