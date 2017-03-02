Rembert shooting suspect arrested in Clarendon

A 24-year-old Rembert man wanted in Sumter on murder charges was arrested Wednesday night in Clarendon County.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ken Bell said Clarendon deputies worked with Sumter law enforcement to arrest Assad Jamal McNeil about 6 p.m. Wednesday at a Clarendon County home.

Bell said that McNeil “surrendered without resisting,” and said a tip led to the man’s arrest.

According to The Sumter Citizen, McNeil was wanted to a shooting incident that occurred Sept. 8, 2016, at a home in the 200 block of Apollo Street in Wedgefield. Deputies reported at the time that 17-year-old Jaquell Dinkins, 17, was found lying unresponsive in the front yard of the home. He was reportedly shot in the back.

McNeil is currently at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. Charged with murder, he will ultimately have to await a Circuit Court hearing at least 45 days from now. Magistrate judges may not grant bond for offenses that could be punished with life in prison.