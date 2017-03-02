Macey Jans to represent LMA at State Science Fair
by Submitted via Email | March 2, 2017 9:43 am
Macey Jans was the seventh-grade winner in the South Carolina Independent School Association preliminary round of the science fair. She advanced to the state competition, which will be held in April.
