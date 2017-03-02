LMA girls B-team falls to First Baptist

Last Updated: March 2, 2017 at 9:36 am

The Laurence Manning Academy softball B-team fell Wednesday to First Baptist. Malorie Spiegel had two hits with an inside the park homerun and two RBI. Bailey Moore had two hits and one RBI. Laura Betts Brogdon had three hits and two RBI. Gracen Nalley had two hits and two RBI. Malorie Spiegel was on the mound for LMA. The team is now 0-2 and the Swampcats play Tuesday at Colleton Prep.