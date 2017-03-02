Lennie Jean Epps Curran

Lennie Jean Epps Curran, 85, widow of Thomas Daniel Curran, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Elmcroft of Florence.

Born Sept. 3, 1931, in New Zion, she was a daughter of the late Ferdinand Quinton Epps and Mary West Epps. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church at Manning.

Survivors include a son, Thomas Daniel Curran of Manning; a sister-in-law, Vivian Ardis Epps; and six nieces and nephews, Frances Hart (Eddie) of Georgia, Mary Eidson (Jeff) of Idaho, Shawn Epps (Cathe) of Lugoff, Quinton Epps (Jeannie) and Allison Mitchell (Stacy), both of Lexington, and William “Billy” Epps of Manning.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William “Cutter” Epps and Quinton Epps; and a nephew, David H. Epps.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Midway Presbyterian Church cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. George Wilkes officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Clarendon County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, P.O. Drawer 40, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org