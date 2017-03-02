Fire Danger Statement issued for Friday due to high winds, dryness

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Fire Danger Statement in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Friday for the Clarendon County area. Forecasts call for a dry and breezy Friday, with a minimum relative humidity at about 20 percent. Winds will be northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts of about 20 mph. This combination will bring increased fire danger. Less wind will occur Saturday and Sunday, but it will remain very dry with continued enhanced fire danger.