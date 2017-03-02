Betty Loretta Wilson Cross

Last Updated: March 2, 2017 at 4:57 pm

SUMTER – Betty Loretta Wilson Cross, 87, widow of Harry Cuthbert Cross, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Palmetto Health Tuomey in SUmter.

Born in Sumter, she was a daughter of the late George Leon Wilson, Annie Lorena Ardis Griffin and Arthur G. Griffin. Mrs. Cross was a member of Santee Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and served as the secretary-treasurer for many years. She retired from Farmers Telephone Cooperative after more than 35 years of service and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Survivors include two children, Cindy Cross Keisling (Scott) and Cliff Cross (Jane), both of Sumter; two granddaughters, Heather Connor (Keith) and Tiffanie Cross; three great-grandsons, Ryan Connor, Blake Connor, and Mason Conor; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her six sisters.

Funeral services will be held noon Saturday, MaRCH 4, 2017, in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Joel Rhyner officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Felder Poplin, Dale Atkinson, Keith Connor, Tommy June, Ashton June, and Jay Parnell.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017, at the home of Scott and Cindy Keisling, 3455 Wedgefield Road, and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Santee Baptist Church, 12954 Hwy 260, Manning, SC 29102.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.