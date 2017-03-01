Wreck blocking Keitt, Mill streets
by Staff Reports | March 1, 2017 3:30 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting the roadway blocked at West Keitt and South Mill streets due to a wreck with no injuries.
