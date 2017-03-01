Sen. Scott makes statement on HBCU Executive Order

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) released the following statement regarding the HBCU Executive Order signed by the President yesterday:

“HBCUs are not only special institutions that are deeply rooted in our country’s history, but today, they continue to serve nearly 300,000 students a year. Many of our aspiring professionals continue to look at our HBCUs as their education institution of choice. According to the Department of Education, nearly eighty percent of black Americans who received degrees in medicine and dentistry were trained at HBCUs. Their graduates also make up nearly seventy percent of our black officers who serve in the armed forces. There is no question our HBCUs produce talented graduates that go on to lead in our corporate, public, and government sectors.

Yesterday I had the opportunity to engage with about 90 HBCU Presidents and Chancellors, and it was a rewarding and enlightening experience. It only helped to reinforce my commitment to help bring HBCUs to the forefront of the national higher ed conversation. I am glad to see our current administration has placed an emphasis on the significant contributions made by our HBCUs, and has taken steps to implement a clear path forward to embolden their future. The HBCU Executive Order signed by the President is a step in the right direction, and I think it will continue to give these prominent institutions the attention they have earned and deserve. I am optimistic that by encouraging private-sector partnerships, creating elementary and secondary school outreach programs, and instituting a White House Board of Advisers on HBCUs we will see our HBCUs not only flourish, but thrive.”