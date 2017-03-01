Overturned vehicle blocking Old Manning Road on Sumter side
by Staff Reports | March 1, 2017 8:11 am
Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 9:13 am
For those traveling to Sumter via Old Georgetown and Old Manning roads, the roadway is blocked at Lakewood High School on the Sumter side due to an overturned vehicle. The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting serious injuries. No other information is available at this time.
