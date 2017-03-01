Murder Mystery Dinner Show / Saturday, March 11th
by Kedrick Johnson | March 1, 2017 9:50 am
Corey John’s Murder Mystery Dinner Show is coming to Manning again. Get your ticket early for a unique night of fun, mystery, and murder. Contact Corey for details and tickets! #TheMarionHouse
