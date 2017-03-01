ManningLive

Murder Mystery Dinner Show / Saturday, March 11th

by | March 1, 2017 9:50 am

Corey John’s Murder Mystery Dinner Show is coming to Manning again. Get your ticket early for a unique night of fun, mystery, and murder. Contact Corey for details and tickets! #TheMarionHouse

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live