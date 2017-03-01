ManningLive

Lake Wind Advisory issued through Thursday morning

by | March 1, 2017 11:31 am

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for the Clarendon County area through 3 a.m. Thursday. Winds on the lake could exceed 25 knots and overturn small vessels.

