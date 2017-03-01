Lake Wind Advisory issued through Thursday morning
by Submitted via Email | March 1, 2017 11:31 am
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for the Clarendon County area through 3 a.m. Thursday. Winds on the lake could exceed 25 knots and overturn small vessels.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.