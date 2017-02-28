JCMC-Haven of Rest to meet Wednesday

Jordan Crossroads Ministry Center – Haven of Rest will hold its public monthly meeting at 10 a.m. March 1 at New Covenant Presbyterian Church. Parking is available in the lot nearest the entrance to the fellowship hall. For more information, call Ann Driggers at (803) 460-5572.