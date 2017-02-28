$40K bond granted for Compass owner, arson suspect

Last Updated: February 28, 2017 at 3:20 pm

A Sumter County Magistrate judge gave the man the Sumter County’s Sheriff’s Office believes is responsible for the blaze that destroyed the Compass Restaurant last year a $40,000 surety bond on Tuesday, according to spokesman Ken Bell.

Clifton Cantey was charged Monday with second-degree arson and other offenses for his alleged role in starting the fire that gutted his restaurant in July 2016.

Cantey is being represented by Shaun Kent of the Kent Law Firm in Manning and Florence attorney Hank Anderson.