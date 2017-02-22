Adger honored for 20 years of service to city
by Robert Joseph Baker | February 22, 2017 4:46 am
Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 10:50 am
Manning Mayor Julia Nelson recognized Mary Adger on Monday night for 20 years of service to the city’s administration department during a regular meeting of Manning City Council. Manninglive.com will be posting other recipients throughout the day Wednesday.
