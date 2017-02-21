Ronald Edgar DuBose

Ronald Edgar DuBose, 86, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Carolinas Hospital System in Florence.

Born Aug. 17, 1930, in Clarendon County, he was the son of the late John and Edna Buddin DuBose. He attended Salem High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1951-53 during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of New Zion United Methodist Church and retired from farming and construction.

Survivors are his daughter, Leila (Billy) Baker of Cades; grandchildren, Michael (Brandi) Baker and Justin (Stacia) Baker, both of Cades; great-grandchildren, Colten, Larson, Braxton and Gibson; and a brother, William A. “Bill” (Cleo) DuBose of Sumter.

A funeral service was held Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at New Zion United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation was held Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Carolina Funeral Home in Scranton.

Memorials may be made to New Zion United Methodist Church, 7169 Salem Road, New Zion, SC 29111.

