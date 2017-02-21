Police probe death of Clemson University athletics director

Last Updated: February 21, 2017 at 4:19 pm

Authorities are investigating the death of an associate athletics director at Clemson University.

Local media outlets report the body of 60-year-old Bert Henderson was found on Tuesday morning near his Easley home.

Henderson was reported missing Monday afternoon after he failed to report to work. His wife died last year.

The school says Henderson started working at Clemson in 1978 as a trainer and worked with the 1981 national championship football team. He ultimately began working with Clemson’s Alumni Center and became executive director of its planned giving efforts.

No other details about Henderson’s death have been released. Crews had been using K9s and a helicopter to search for him.