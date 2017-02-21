Miles James Kepner

SUMMERTON – Miles James “Jim” Kepner, 77, beloved husband of 26 years to Star Hunter Kepner, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Born in Parsons, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Myrl Joseph Kepner and Frances Kathryn Dumire Kepner. He was a graduate of Kansas State University and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He served as the plant manager for Bendix in Kansas City, Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Canada prior to moving to South Carolina. While in Sumter, Jim served as the plant manager at Bendix, Allied and Bosch. In 1985, he was recognized as the South Carolina Business Person of the Year and had been named the Sumter Business Person of the Year several times during the 1980s.

Following his retirement, Jim went on to serve on the Sumter Economic Development Board and later served as the director. Jim served on State Economic Development Board under Governor Carroll Campbell. Jim served on various boards including the Tuomey Hospital Board, the Tuomey Foundation Board, the Sunset Country Club Board, and the Sumter Shaw Partnership. In addition to his local service, Jim served on various boards across the state and nation.

Jim was an Honorary Base Commander for Shaw Air Force Base. He was a founding member of the Sunrise Rotary Club, where he served as president and was a Paul Harris Fellow and was active in the Sumter Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church at Manning.

Survivors besides his wife of Summerton include two sons, James Ray Wright II and his wife, Lea Ann Painter-Wright, of Greenville, and David Maddox Wright of New York; four daughters, Crystal Starr Martin of Olympia, Washington, Misty Martin Harris and her husband, Gregg, of Kernersville, North Carolina, April Martin Cothran and her husband, Scott Ferrell Cothran, of Mt. Pleasant, and Lauren Wright Jones and her husband, David, of Troy, Michigan; a sister, Nancy Kepner Haag of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; nine grandchildren, Daniel, Emilea, James, Molly, Hunter Anne, Garrison, Miles, Elli and Harper Mae; three great-grandchildren, Deborah Rose, Ella and Nathaniel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded death by his daughter, Deborah Wright.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at the Presbyterian Church at Manning, 233 N. Brooks St. in Manning, with the Rev. Dr. George Wilkes officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Bullock Funeral Home, 1190 Wilson Hall Road in Sumter.

Memorials may be made to The Presbyterian Church at Manning, 233 N. Brooks St., Manning, SC 29102; or the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glenn Allen, VA 23060-9979.

