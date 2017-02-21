Cary Michael Lee Jr.

Cary Michael Lee Jr., 27, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter.

Born Nov. 23, 1989, in Sumter, he was the beloved son of Cary Michael Lee Sr. and Gwen Hill Lee. He was the co-owner of Lee Plumbing Company, a 2007 graduate of Laurence Manning Academy and he was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He never met a stranger and was loved by all he met. He was a member of Clarendon Baptist Church.

Survivors besides his parents of Manning include two sisters, Courtney McFaddin (George) of Simpsonville and Whitney Welch (Jonathan) of Alcolu; his paternal grandparents, Curtis and Mary Frances Lee of Manning; his maternal grandmother, Frances Hill of Manning; a beloved niece, Carly McFaddin; a beloved nephew, Weston McFaddin; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Marion T. Hill.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Norman Rogers and the Rev. Ryan Linkous (first cousin) officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery in Alcolu.

Pallbearers will include Curt Lee, Derek Lee, Jay Morris, Mason Lee, Taylor Lee, Tilton McCrea and Hank Thompson.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Stephens Funeral Home, and at other times at the home, 1536 Loblolly Drive in Manning.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210; or to the American Heart Association, 520 Gervais St., Suite 300, Columbia, SC 29201.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org