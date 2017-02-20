Wofford announces Dean’s List
by Submitted via Email | February 20, 2017 7:37 am
Last Updated: February 20, 2017 at 4:43 am
SPARTANBURG – Wofford College Provost Dr. Michael J. Sosulski has announced Dean’s List students for the fall 2016 semester, including Anna Christian Lyles, Drake Harrison McCormick, Edward Brode McMillan and Kirkland Elizabeth Dickson.
