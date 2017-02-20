Shamara Brunson win’s St. Paul Spelling Bee
by Submitted via Email | February 20, 2017 4:35 am
St. Paul Elementary School is proud to recognize Shamara Brunson as the school’s spelling bee winner. She represented the school at the Pee Dee Regional Spelling Bee on Feb. 6.
