SC Technical Education Association honors 3 CCTC employees

Central Carolina Technical College employees Martha McMahon, Deborah Seymour and Myles Williams stand with interim President Terry Booth while displaying their Educator of the Year awards from the South Carolina Technical Education Association annual conference.

Three Central Carolina Technical College employees were honored Friday during the South Carolina Technical Education Association annual conference held in Myrtle Beach.

Dean of General Education Myles Williams, Freshman Seminar Coordinator Deborah Seymour and Accounting Technician Martha McMahon were each recognized for their outstanding service and achievements, according to a release from the association.

“SCTEA, a professional association of technical education personnel, hosts the annual Employee of the Year awards to recognize one person in each category, (including) faculty, staff and administration/managers,” reads the release. “Each college within the South Carolina Technical College system selects its three winners, who are then recognized during the luncheon and receive a certificate of recognition and $100 cash award.”

The purpose of the Educator of the Year awards is to provide recognition for outstanding service and achievement in the South Carolina Technical College System.

The 2016-2017 SCTEA’s conference was held from February 16-18 and focused on the theme of “Power of Partnership.”