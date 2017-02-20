Robert Ernest Geddings

PAXVILLE – Robert Ernest Geddings, 80, husband of Claudia Corbett Geddings, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter.

Born March 17, 1936, in Paxville, he was a son of the late Arthur and Mattie Lee Bryant Geddings. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of Sammy Swamp Hunting Club and Paxville Baptist Church.

Survivors besides his wife of 51 years include two sons, Robert Craig Geddings (Claire) and Gary Lee Geddings (Christy), both of Paxville; a daughter, Robin Geddings Galloway (Gerald) of Paxville; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a special friend and hunting buddy, Steve White.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Paxville Baptist Church, with the Revs. Jim Johnson and Bennie Barwick officiating. Burial will follow in the Paxville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Claude William Corbett III, Robert Craig Geddings, Gary Lee Geddings, Gerald Galloway, Steve Harrison White and Paul William Harvin.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at Stephens Funeral Home, and at other times at the home, 1592 Geddings Road in Paxville.

Memorials may be made to Paxville Baptist Church, 10278 Lewis Road, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org