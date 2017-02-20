Local student qualifies for Duke gifted program

Sixth-grader Mac McCabe is on the path to success and looking forward to furthering his achievements.

McCabe was invited to join the fourth- to sixth-grade talent search for gifted students, which was sponsored by Duke University’s Talent Identification Program.

After taking pre-qualification testing for the award, McCabe qualified in the areas of science and two areas in mathematics.

McCabe received a letter from the program stating that, due to his excellent performance in his school’s standardized testing, he qualified to participate in the talent search through Duke University. The program designed to challenge and inspire gifted students was a welcome resource for McCabe and his parents.

Adrienne McCabe registered her son on the Duke website due to his academic achievements at school. She said she feels blessed to have a son who cares so much about getting involved academically.

“I am very proud of him, he is a really good academic student who really cares about his grades,” she said. “I never have to force him to study or to prepare for tests because he strives to be prepared. I help him a little, but for the most part he has good study skills and he wants to prepare for testing himself. I know that a lot of children really struggle with testing and preparation but it makes it a whole lot easier as a parent when your child takes an interest in his academics.”

Mac was equally excited to be a part of the Duke program and said that he is looking forward to all the online activities that the program provides.

“I really enjoy getting on the website to do the activities and learning stuff I didn’t know before,” he said. “I was really excited when I got the letter. I really like the medical field and when I grow up I want to be a Neurologist.”

TIP is an organization which supports academically gifted students in grades four through 12. A select group of students are chosen throughout the United States each year and identified as academically gifted. Students are recognized through their exceptionally high scores assessed from their school’s standardized testing.

The students are then invited to sit for the above-grade level PSAT. The select students receive through the program, a number of support services and given access to enrichment resources to enable them to use their academic abilities efficiently.

TIP offers the qualifying students residential summer enrichment programs, year-round learning options, learning courses and need-based financial support.