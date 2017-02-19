Library to close for Presidents Day
by Submitted via Email | February 19, 2017 10:27 am
Last Updated: February 9, 2017 at 10:31 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Library will close Feb. 20 for Presidents Day, and will reopen from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 21. The library’s book-drop will be available for the return of unrestricted materials. For more information, call (803) 435-8633.
