Red Cross volunteers deploy to California to help compromised spillway

Last Updated: February 17, 2017 at 7:34 pm

The American Red Cross continues to feed and shelter people in California where authorities have lifted the mandatory evacuation order for almost 200,000 people near the Oroville Dam spillway. Three Red Cross volunteers from South Carolina are deploying to California to assist as even though the risk has been reduced, the region is expected to see several inches of rain in the next few days. Red Cross workers will remain in place in the event that anyone has to evacuate their homes again.

The Red Cross volunteers deploying from South Carolina will be providing families a safe, dry place to stay by operating shelters and working behind the scenes in logistics, assisting with the movement of resources and supplies to support the ongoing operation.

“Here in South Carolina we have experienced devastating disasters two years in a row,” said Red Cross Palmetto South Carolina Region Regional Chief Executive Officer Louise Welch Williams. “When we were asked to care for families in California who had to evacuate from their homes, not knowing if they would be able to return, our volunteers and staff immediately stepped up and offered to help.”

Local officials said Wednesday that the area remains under an evacuation warning – and that residents need to be ready to leave their homes again if the situation changes. As of Tuesday night, more than 1,500 people remained in 16 Red Cross and community shelters. While many people returned home, some decided to stay in the shelters for now.

People may also download the Red Cross Emergency App to have safety information available on their mobile device, including open shelter locations, emergency weather alerts and flood safety information. Red Cross apps are available in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

MAKE A DONATION The Red Cross depends on donations to prepare for and provide immediate relief from disasters. Help people affected by California floods by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word CAFLOODS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.