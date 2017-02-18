Evening Weather: Saturday, Feb. 18
by Staff Reports | February 18, 2017 4:16 pm
Last Updated: February 17, 2017 at 10:17 pm
A chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

