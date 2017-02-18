At Boeing, Trump stresses need for jobs in US

Last Updated: February 17, 2017 at 11:29 pm

President Donald Trump has used a stop at Boeing’s South Carolina production facilities to stress his goal of returning jobs to the U.S.

Trump told thousands gathered in a huge hangar at the aviation giant’s North Charleston campus that his mantra is “Buy American, and hire American.”

Trump and Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg entered the cavernous room as a massive door slowly slid open to reveal the first 787-10 Dreamliner, Boeing’s latest showpiece aircraft, to roll off assembly lines here.

Before his speech, Trump toured Boeing’s plant with his daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, adviser Jared Kushner. In his opening comments, he thanked Gov. Henry McMaster for his early support of his candidacy.

McMaster became governor last month after Trump picked then-Gov. Nikki Haley as his ambassador to the United Nations.