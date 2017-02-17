SAFE names new Human Resources VP

Last Updated: February 17, 2017 at 7:27 pm

SAFE Federal Credit Union this week named Jim Rasmus its new vice-president of human resources.

“He is an accomplished human resources executive with experience at major companies across several industries,” said Vice-President of Marketing Toby Hayes. “He is a visionary human resources executive, and we are delighted to welcome him to the SAFE team. His strengths in areas as talent management and enhancing a positive corporate culture will serve us well.”

Rasmus comes to SAFE from Georgia Perimeter College in Decatur, Georgia, where he served for eight years as chief human resources officer. Before that, he served in executive human resources positions for Career Education Corporation, Advanstar, Coleman, Tenneco and United Technologies.

“I already feel right at home here at SAFE,” Rasmus said. “This is a well-run organization with extremely talented people, and I look forward to the contributions I can make to keep it running smoothly and continuing to grow.”