Nissan Maxima, Ford F-150 involved in lawn mower theft

Last Updated: February 16, 2017 at 9:55 pm

Surveillance photos released Thursday from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and allegedly connected to the theft of a trailer and lawn mower from a Manning hotel parking lot show the makes and models of the vehicles involved.

Investigators say someone in a black Nissan Maxima met with someone in a two-toned, red-over-tan Ford F-150 behind a restaurant near the Hampton Inn on Paxville Highway in Manning in the early morning hours of Feb. 6, proceeding to the hotel where they allegedly stole a trailer and a lawn mower.

The lawn mower was then unloaded next to Corner Diner further down the highway, about two miles away from the hotel, where the suspects then loaded a $23,000 commercial lawn mower from Sparrow and Kennedy before absconding with the piece of equipment.

Those recognizing the vehicles are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC or (803) 435-4414.

