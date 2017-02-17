Man charged with taking box of lottery tickets from SC store

A South Carolina man recorded on videotape snatching a case of scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store is facing burglary charges.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says Frank James Sturkie of Lexington turned himself in after seeing the surveillance video taken inside the store. Jail records on Friday show the 25-year-old is being held until a bond hearing.

Multiple media organizations report the theft happened in December as the convenience store was closed. Lexington Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick says lottery tickets can’t be redeemed after they are reported stolen.

Deputies believe the man recorded as taking the lottery tickets then tried to cash them in the following day in Clarendon County.