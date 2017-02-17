Lady Wolverines win 2nd round of Lower State playoffs
by Submitted via Facebook | February 17, 2017 10:51 am
The East Clarendon High School Lady Wolverines defeated the Scott’s Branch High School Lady Eagles 72-47 on Thursday night in the second round of the Lower State playoffs at home. The team plays 7 p.m. Monday in the third round of the playoffs.
