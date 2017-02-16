Scott meets with U.S. Supreme Court nominee

Sen. Tim Scott met Wednesday with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s pick for the nation’s highest court.

If confirmed, Gorsuch would replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in spring 2016.

“This afternoon, I had the pleasure of meeting with our Supreme Court justice nominee, Neil Gorsuch,” said Scott in a released statement. “It helped to further reinforce my deep belief and trust that he is more than suited to take on this demanding and important job. Aside from his impressive academic credentials and decades of experience in the legal profession, Judge Gorsuch continued to convey his commitment to interpret our Constitution as it was intended by our founding fathers.”

Scott said Gorsuch demonstrated his belief in an independent judiciary, and that the nominee would make decisions “solely based on our nation’s laws and how they are written.”

“At a time when our country is experiencing some uneasiness and concerns about trust, we need a justice like Neil Gorsuch who will be fair, impartial and consistent. He expressed his devotion to protecting the individual liberties that we are so blessed to have as Americans. I look forward to supporting Judge Gorsuch during his confirmation process.”