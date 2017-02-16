Say hello to Miss East Clarendon High School
by Submitted via Email | February 16, 2017 3:31 am
Last Updated: February 15, 2017 at 7:50 pm
Susanna Beard was crowned Miss East Clarendon High School 2017 on Friday night during the school’s annual pageant.
