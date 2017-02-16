Lexington Sheriff’s Office seeks man who attempted to cash stolen lotto tickets in Clarendon

The Lexington County Sheriff Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly stole a bunch of lottery tickets from a store there and then attempted to cash them in Clarendon County.

Deputies say the suspect went into the Lexington store and took an entire rack of tickets. Surveillance video shows the suspect load the tickets into a black pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.

