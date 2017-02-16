Ham named president of Jack Henry and Associates board

Bank of Clarendon assistant Vice-president and Information Technology Manager Todd Ham was recently named president of the Jack Henry and Associates CIF20/20 National Users Board.

Ham was first elected to the board in October 2014, and has served as secretary and vice-president. His current term expires in 2018.

“Bank of Clarendon is delighted that Todd’s peers have recognized his talents and abilities by electing him to this prestigious position,” said Bank of Clarendon Executive President and Chief Financial Officer Louis Griffith in a release. “We are honored that his peers, as we have, recognize his expertise and dedication to independent community banking nationwide.”

The Jack Henry and Associates CIF 20/20 National Users Board consists of nine members and acts as a liaison between the users of the software and the management at Jack Henry and Associates. The board ensures new features are introduced in a timely fashion, user conferences contain appropriate sessions and any user and industry concerns are addressed in the software appropriately. The Jack Henry and Associates CIF 20/20 software is used by approximately 700 community banks nationwide to accomplish core banking tasks.