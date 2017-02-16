Four face charges from alleged Summerton robbery

Four suspects currently are facing serious charges stemming from their alleged involvement in a Feb. 1 armed robbery at a Summerton store.

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said that 20-year-old Malik Juwan Gadist, 20-year-old Paul Anthony Walker, 27-year-old D’angelo Antonio Coakley and 26-year-old Julius Hamilton Washington face charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

“The armed robbery committed by these individuals in Clarendon County occurred Feb. 1 at the Dollar General Store at 30 S. Church St. in Summerton,” Baxley said in a release. “The Summerton incident is similar to multiple incidents which have occurred recently in other South Carolina jurisdictions.”

Baxley said the charges are a result of a request for assistance from the Summerton Police Department, which initially handled the case.

Baxley said that charges are also pending on these individuals from other jurisdictions, including Berkeley, Charleston and Orangeburg counties.