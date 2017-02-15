Woman missing from home off U.S. 521 South

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old woman who was last seen at her home off U.S. 521 South in early February.

Barbara Nave of South Tondalcia Drive last contacted family members Feb. 4, according to spokesman Ken Bell, and went missing between then and Sunday evening.

She is described as 5-foot-4, 140 pounds and having gray hair and hazel eyes. Deputies say she could have left home on foot.

Bell said officers were actively searching the area surrounding Nave’s home on South Tondalcia Drive both on foot and in vehicles Tuesday afternoon, according to The Sumter Citizen.

“She had sent a message to a friend that there were some dogs bothering her dogs on the property, and she was going to check it out,” Bell said.

Bell said there does not seem to be any sign of foul play or burglary, as Nave’s purse and personal belongings were located in the home.

Anyone with any information into Nave’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000.