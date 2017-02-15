Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarendon County

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southern Clarendon Couty through 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. At 11:49 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Indian Field, or 20 miles southeast of Brookdale, moving northeast at 60 mph. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail could be possible.