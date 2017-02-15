Gallery: Wolverines win 1st round of state playoffs

These photos by Susan Powell Anderson show the East Clarendon High School varsity Wolverines in the first round of the playoffs against Lowcountry Leadership. The team defeated Lowcountry by a score of 55-43. Chris White led the team with 22 points, while Jabari Rose followed with 16 points. Jalen Bryant added eight points Taijay Calvin added six points and Travon Fullard added three points.

